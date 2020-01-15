Global  

WWE Legend Rocky Johnson Dead at 75 75-year-old professional wrestler Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson died on Jan.

15, 2020.

WWE confirmed his death in a statement, saying they were “saddened” by the news.

It is not yet known what caused his death.

Rocky, born Wayde Douglas Bowles, was best known for being a part of the first black duo to win the WWF Tag Team Championship in 1983.

He held infamous rivalries with fellow wrestlers such as Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Don Muraco and Adrian Adonis.

HIs signature move, a high-flying drop kick, was often referred to as a gravity-defying feat.

When he retired from wrestling in 1991, Rocky trained his son, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who continued his legacy.

In 2008, Rocky was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by his son.
