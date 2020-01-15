WWE Legend Rocky Johnson Dead at 75
WWE Legend Rocky Johnson
Dead at 75 75-year-old professional
wrestler Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson
died on Jan.
15, 2020.
WWE confirmed his death in a statement,
saying they were “saddened” by the news.
It is not yet known
what caused his death.
Rocky, born Wayde Douglas Bowles, was best
known for being a part of the first black duo to
win the WWF Tag Team Championship in 1983.
He held infamous rivalries with fellow
wrestlers such as Greg “The Hammer” Valentine,
Don Muraco and Adrian Adonis.
HIs signature move, a high-flying
drop kick, was often referred to
as a gravity-defying feat.
When he retired from wrestling in 1991, Rocky
trained his son, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson,
who continued his legacy.
In 2008, Rocky was inducted into
the WWE Hall of Fame by his son.