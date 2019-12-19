Former NFL Player Steve Gleason Honored With Congressional Gold Medal

Former NFL Player Steve Gleason Honored With Congressional Gold Medal The 42-year-old was given America's highest civilian honor for his contribution to ALS awareness.

Gleason is the first pro football player to receive the award.

Gleason played in 83 career NFL games from 2000 to 2006, all with the New Orleans Saints.

The former NFL safety revealed he was combating the illness known as "Lou Gehrig's Disease" back in 2011.

He has since launched the Team Gleason Foundation to help others diagnosed with the disease.

In a speech through a computer-generated voice, Gleason called the medal a "sublime honor." Steve Gleason, via statement