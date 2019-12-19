Former NFL Player Steve Gleason Honored With Congressional Gold Medal
Former NFL Player
Steve Gleason Honored With
Congressional Gold Medal The 42-year-old was given
America's highest civilian honor
for his contribution to ALS awareness.
Gleason is the first pro football player to receive the award.
Gleason played in 83 career NFL games from
2000 to 2006, all with the New Orleans Saints.
The former NFL safety revealed he
was combating the illness known as
"Lou Gehrig's Disease" back in 2011.
He has since launched the
Team Gleason Foundation to help others diagnosed with the disease.
In a speech through a computer-generated voice, Gleason called the medal a "sublime honor." Steve Gleason,
via statement