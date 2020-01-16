Chicago West Celebrates Birthday With Minnie Mouse Party

Chicago West Celebrates Birthday With Minnie Mouse Party West turned two years old on Wednesday and was joined by various members of her famous family.

Her aunt, Kylie Jenner, brought daughter Stormi along for the celebration and showed off some pictures on her Instagram Story.

The birthday girl can be seen painting while wearing Minnie Mouse ears and sporting face paint to look like the popular Disney character.

Jenner also showed off a dessert table featuring a three-tier Minnie Mouse cake, pink cookies, macaroons and cupcakes.

"Chicago" was spelled out on the wall in the famous Disney font.

West's mother, Kim Kardashian, marked the birthday by sharing two photos to Instagram while praising the "smart and sassy" little girl.