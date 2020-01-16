Chicago West Celebrates Birthday With Minnie Mouse Party
Chicago West
Celebrates Birthday
With Minnie Mouse Party West turned two years old on
Wednesday and was joined by various
members of her famous family.
Her aunt, Kylie Jenner,
brought daughter
Stormi along for
the celebration and
showed off some
pictures on her
Instagram Story.
The birthday girl can be seen painting while
wearing Minnie Mouse ears and sporting face paint
to look like the popular Disney character.
Jenner also showed off a dessert table featuring a three-tier Minnie Mouse cake, pink cookies, macaroons and cupcakes.
"Chicago" was spelled out on the wall in the famous Disney font.
West's mother, Kim Kardashian, marked the birthday
by sharing two photos to Instagram while
praising the "smart and sassy" little girl.