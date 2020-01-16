Hyundai, Kia Invest $110 Million in Electric Commercial Van Startup, Arrival
The UK-based startup Arrival, which is building small- and medium-sized electric vans for deliveries and other commercial roles, announced this week that it’s attracted a $110 million investment from Hyundai and Kia.
The company says the partnership bumps Arrival’s valuation to more than $3 billion dollars.