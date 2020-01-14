Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Beyonce sent activewear gifts to Zendaya, Yara Shahidi and Reese Witherspoon

Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Beyonce sent activewear gifts to Zendaya, Yara Shahidi and Reese Witherspoon

Beyonce sent activewear gifts to Zendaya, Yara Shahidi and Reese Witherspoon

Can you guess what’s in this box from Beyonce?

Reese Witherspoon sure couldn’t
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Beyonce Sends Ivy Park Swag [Video]Beyonce Sends Ivy Park Swag

Beyonce is sharing her Ivy Park collection with fellow stars, like Reese Witherspoon.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:52Published

Yara Shahidi Talks Prince & Growing Up In Hollywood [Video]Yara Shahidi Talks Prince & Growing Up In Hollywood

“Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi speaks candidly with Tamron Hall about her upbringing that has led her to be wildly successful in showbiz, Hollywood, and politics.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 05:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.