Dangerous storm threatens over 70 cm of snow, dangerous surge

Dangerous storm threatens over 70 cm of snow, dangerous surge

Dangerous storm threatens over 70 cm of snow, dangerous surge

Residents across the East Coast, particularly in Newfoundland, are being told to brace for one of the strongest storms seen yet this season.

Meteorologist Brad Rousseau with an update.
