Alphabet's public market cap tops $1 trillion

The public market capitalization of Google parent Alphabet topped the $1 trillion mark shortly before the close of trading on Thursday, making it the fourth S&amp;P 500 component to top the lofty level.

Freddie Joyner has more.
