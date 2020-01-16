Global  

Baltimore FBI Agents Arrest 3 Alleged White Supremacists

Baltimore FBI Agents Arrest 3 Alleged White Supremacists

Three Maryland area men, allegedly linked to a racially-motivated extremist group known as "The Base," are facing federal firearms and alien-related charges.
