Legacies S02E10 This is Why We Don't Entrust Plans to Muppet Babies

Legacies S02E10 This is Why We Don't Entrust Plans to Muppet Babies

Legacies S02E10 This is Why We Don't Entrust Plans to Muppet Babies

Legacies 2x10 "This is Why We Don't Entrust Plans to Muppet Babies" Season 2 Episode 10 Promo Trailer HD - HAPPY COVEN DAY — As the witches of the Salvatore School come together to celebrate Coven Day, the latest monster to infiltrate the school targets Alyssa Chang (guest star Olivia Liang) and the other students by spreading discord and creating chaos among the covens.

Elsewhere, Alaric (Matthew Davis), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) search for a solution that keeps Josie protected from the dark magic brewing inside the mora miserium.

Fed up with feeling powerless alongside Hope, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) asks her to give him self- defense training.

Finally, Alaric’s past comes back to haunt him.

Quincy Fouse and Chris Lee also star.

America Young directed the episode written by Adam Higgs & Josh Eiserike (#210).

Original airdate 1/23/2020.
