Locals enter Taal volcano danger zone to retrieve belongings

Brave locals trawl through the danger zone around Taal Volcano in the Philippines to rescue stranded animals and retrieve their belongings.

John Eric Villanueva, 28, went with two of his teenage neighbours yesterday (January 16) afternoon to check the foot of the volcano, which began erupting on Sunday (Jan 12).

He said: "I was born here, so I know every corner of this place.

It is dangerous but I am certain that I can take care of myself." John said he wanted to salvage some of his family's belongings and also check if there are still animals in the area that can be rescued.

Authorities have warned destitute residents displaced by the disaster not to return to their homes but some have found ways to enter the 14-kilometer danger zone.

Alert Level 4 still remains in effect over the volcano island as it continues to emit smoke and ashes.

The Taal volcano erupted on Sunday, spewing hot ash in the air which was carried as far as 100km away in Manila and even further south.

More than 40,000 people have fled or been evacuated but workers are still working to save many of the animals left on the popular tourist island.

Thousands of people, who lived around the island and surrounding areas, are now staying at evacuation centres around Batangas.