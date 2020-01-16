Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Locals enter Taal volcano danger zone to retrieve belongings

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:15s - Published < > Embed
Locals enter Taal volcano danger zone to retrieve belongings

Locals enter Taal volcano danger zone to retrieve belongings

Brave locals trawl through the danger zone around Taal Volcano in the Philippines to rescue stranded animals and retrieve their belongings.

John Eric Villanueva, 28, went with two of his teenage neighbours yesterday (January 16) afternoon to check the foot of the volcano, which began erupting on Sunday (Jan 12).

He said: "I was born here, so I know every corner of this place.

It is dangerous but I am certain that I can take care of myself." John said he wanted to salvage some of his family's belongings and also check if there are still animals in the area that can be rescued.

Authorities have warned destitute residents displaced by the disaster not to return to their homes but some have found ways to enter the 14-kilometer danger zone.

Alert Level 4 still remains in effect over the volcano island as it continues to emit smoke and ashes.

The Taal volcano erupted on Sunday, spewing hot ash in the air which was carried as far as 100km away in Manila and even further south.

More than 40,000 people have fled or been evacuated but workers are still working to save many of the animals left on the popular tourist island.

Thousands of people, who lived around the island and surrounding areas, are now staying at evacuation centres around Batangas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Filipinos salvage belongings as volcano rumbles [Video]Filipinos salvage belongings as volcano rumbles

Thousands of volcano evacuees in the Philippines made a dash back home on Friday to retrieve their belongings. Local officials made the call to drop evacuation orders temporarily, fearing residents..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published

Residents rescue horses stranded after Philippines volcano eruption [Video]Residents rescue horses stranded after Philippines volcano eruption

Local residents continue going in and out of the Philippines' Taal Volcano island to rescue some of the animals that survived the eruption on January 12. Volunteers use boats across the lake to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.