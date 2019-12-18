Global  

What A Week: Warren-Sanders Feud; Impeachment Trial; Massachusetts Budget Gap

WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss the Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders feud, the Impeachment trial and the budget gap facing Massachusetts lawmakers.
Bree24C

bree RT @tobosbunny: wtf? Best fundraising week ever. Rising in polls, Still on course. @Simondlewis & @jamesoliphant seems a wee bit biased eh?… 2 minutes ago

tobosbunny

Lisa's had enough 🌹🐰 wtf? Best fundraising week ever. Rising in polls, Still on course. @Simondlewis & @jamesoliphant seems a wee bit bi… https://t.co/LbBABaXUCA 13 minutes ago

chrisWBZ

Chris McKinnon RT @wbz: What A Week: @chrisWBZ and @kelleratlarge discuss the Warren-Sanders feud; the Impeachment trial and the Massachusetts budget gap… 36 minutes ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News What A Week: @chrisWBZ and @kelleratlarge discuss the Warren-Sanders feud; the Impeachment trial and the Massachuse… https://t.co/f0sPRx7sNG 1 hour ago

AidenJamesEvan2

Aiden James Evans RT @leftists4warren: Personally (your curator speaking here), I'm beyond disappointed in Sanders after what he pulled over the past week. A… 3 hours ago

therewolf13

Lizzie Eustace RT @GaryLegum: This thread gets at what might be the only halfway worthwhile takeaway from this week's Sanders-Warren dust-up, and that is… 10 hours ago

GaryLegum

Gary Legum This thread gets at what might be the only halfway worthwhile takeaway from this week's Sanders-Warren dust-up, and… https://t.co/Pdq8uyIPGz 11 hours ago

SallyTuttle3

Sally Tuttle RT @daveweigel: Okay, thought experiment: What if the last week actually turns out great for Warren. She wins Iowa and surges in NH, giving… 13 hours ago


