Another Top 10 Deus Ex Machina Moments In Movies

Miracles are great and all, but they don’t always work on the silver screen!

Welcome to WatchMojo, and today we’ll be counting down our picks for Another Top 10 Deus Ex Machina Moments in Movies.

For this list, we're looking at the most contrived last minute saves in movies that embodied the concept of “deus ex machina” - or literally, “god in the machine”.

Our countdown includes films such as "Superman" (1978), "The Lost Boys" (1987) and "Spiderman 3" (2007).

What is your favorite deus ex machina moment in movies?

Let us know in the comments!