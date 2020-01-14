Gas shortage in north Kashmir after heavy snowfall leads to queues of desperate purchasers

A shortage of LPG gas in the north Indian state of Kashmir after heavy snowfall has left people queuing up to stockpile cylinders, while supplies are struggling to reach remote areas.

Due to the unprecedented snowfall at North Kashmir's Baramulla and the adjoining peripheries near Sopore town, gas supplies are restricted due to blockages in the roads.

Footage filmed on January 17 shows long serpentine queues outside the local gas agencies of Sopore, with reports that the suppliers are charging extra money for cylinders.