Potential Super-Earth Found Orbiting The Nearest Star From Our Sun

Potential Super-Earth Found Orbiting The Nearest Star From Our Sun

Potential Super-Earth Found Orbiting The Nearest Star From Our Sun

In 2016, astronomers found a potentially habitable planet called Proxima b around the star Proxima Centauri, which is only 4.2 light-years from Earth.

Now, researchers have traced a second signal they believe belongs to a super-Earth orbiting the same star, increasing the intrigue of this neighboring planetary system and its potential.
