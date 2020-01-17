Global  

Another snub for Amazon in India, despite Bezos jobs pledge

Another snub for Amazon in India, despite Bezos jobs pledge

Another snub for Amazon in India, despite Bezos jobs pledge

India&apos;s trade minister remains unimpressed with Amazon&apos;s $1 billion investment, as Jeff Bezos continues his charm offensive tour visit to the country.

Adam Reed reports.
After India's Amazon snub, Modi's party slams Bezos-owned Washington Post

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party on Friday slammed editorial policies of...
Reuters - Published


After Goyal's snub, Bezos offers 10 lakh new jobs in India

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) A day after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal snubbed him during a...
Sify - Published


Market_Screener

MarketScreener.com Another snub for Amazon in India, despite Bezos jobs pledge #economy #MarketScreener https://t.co/2Yj1ZpAS6O https://t.co/X23akoBWWh 2 hours ago

AltemusFrances

Frances Altemus RT @ReutersTV: Another snub for Amazon in India, despite Bezos jobs pledge https://t.co/B9YyBX8MuI https://t.co/4lyuTnmu4u 2 hours ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Another snub for Amazon in India, despite Bezos jobs pledge https://t.co/B9YyBX8MuI https://t.co/4lyuTnmu4u 4 hours ago


Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos cold-shouldered by Modi govt, tries charm offensive| OneIndia News [Video]Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos cold-shouldered by Modi govt, tries charm offensive| OneIndia News

The Modi govt has given a cold shoulder to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos who is in India at a time its economy is witnessing a slowdown. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has gone so far as to say..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:50

