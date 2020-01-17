Global  

James Tupper Talks ‘Big Little Lies’ And ‘The Hardy Boys’

James Tupper Talks ‘Big Little Lies’ And ‘The Hardy Boys’

James Tupper Talks ‘Big Little Lies’ And ‘The Hardy Boys’

While sitting down with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante in studio, Canadian actor James Tupper previews his new series “The Hardy Boys” and reveals whether or not fans can expect a third season of the award-winning HBO series “Big Little Lies”.
