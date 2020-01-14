Lady Gaga to launch new album with first single in February?

The 'Million Reasons' singer was reported to have been in the studio with then-boyfriend Dan Horton, an audio technician to the stars, last June.

Now it has been claimed the first track from her follow-up to 2016's 'Joanne' is to be released on February 7th, with the full record set to arrive sometime in 2020.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: