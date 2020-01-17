Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Yellow Wiggles Singer Greg Page Collapses During Concert

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Yellow Wiggles Singer Greg Page Collapses During Concert

Yellow Wiggles Singer Greg Page Collapses During Concert

Greg Page, the lead singer of the Australian children&apos;s music group The Wiggles, has been rushed to the hospital.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Wiggles singer Greg Page collapses at bushfire relief show

Greg Page, a founder and original lead singer of the children's group, was performing in Sydney.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comThe Age


Original member of The Wiggles recovering in hospital

SYDNEY (AP) — One of the original members of the popular Australian children’s band The Wiggles...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.