|
Yellow Wiggles Singer Greg Page Collapses During Concert
|
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Yellow Wiggles Singer Greg Page Collapses During Concert
Greg Page, the lead singer of the Australian children's music group The Wiggles, has been rushed to the hospital.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Greg Page, a founder and original lead singer of the children's group, was performing in Sydney.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com •The Age
|SYDNEY (AP) — One of the original members of the popular Australian children’s band The Wiggles...
Seattle Times - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this