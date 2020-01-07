Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Elon Musk’s SpaceX faces final test before launching

Video Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Elon Musk’s SpaceX faces final test before launching

Elon Musk’s SpaceX faces final test before launching

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is scheduled to launch its first manned flight to the International Space Station early this year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

SpaceX launches 60 satellites into orbit [Video]SpaceX launches 60 satellites into orbit

SpaceX launched its third batch of Starlink satellites into orbit from a U.S. Air Force base in Florida on Monday evening.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:11Published

SpaceX launches 60 new internet satellites into orbit [Video]SpaceX launches 60 new internet satellites into orbit

SpaceX launched 60 more mini internet satellites late on Monday, this time testing a dark coating to appease stargazers. His Starlink fleet now numbering 180, SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.