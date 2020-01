LA County Teachers Plan to File Lawsuit Over Delta Air Lines Fuel Dump That Injured Dozens 19 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 00:59s - Published LA County Teachers Plan to File Lawsuit Over Delta Air Lines Fuel Dump That Injured Dozens A group of teachers in the Los Angeles area are planning to file a lawsuit after a Delta flight dumped jet fuel over several local schools while making an emergency return to LAX, their attorney said Friday.

California teachers sue following Delta fuel dump over Los Angeles-area schools Four teachers from a Los Angeles-area school sued Delta Air Lines on Friday, saying they were exposed...

Four teachers sue Delta Air Lines over California fuel dump At a news conference, the teachers described the fuel as drizzling down like raindrops with...

