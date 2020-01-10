Raw Video: Disease Expert On New Coronavirus Screenings At U.S. Airports now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 04:03s - Published Raw Video: Disease Expert On New Coronavirus Screenings At U.S. Airports William Schaffner, MD is a professor of Preventative Medicine and Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He spoke to KPIX 5 about the new strain of coronavirus from China and how and why three major U.S. international airports began to screen for the novel virus in passengers from Wuhan, an interior Chinese province. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Mystery pneumonia virus identified in China WUHAN, CHINA — Scientists have identified a new virus as a possible cause for the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China's Wuhan. Citing researchers, China's Central Television reports that the.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:10Published 1 week ago China identifies new coronavirus strain for Wuhan outbreak Scientists have identified a new virus as a possible cause for the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China's Wuhan. Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me Duration: 00:59Published 1 week ago