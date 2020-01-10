Global  

Raw Video: Disease Expert On New Coronavirus Screenings At U.S. Airports

Raw Video: Disease Expert On New Coronavirus Screenings At U.S. Airports

Raw Video: Disease Expert On New Coronavirus Screenings At U.S. Airports

William Schaffner, MD is a professor of Preventative Medicine and Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He spoke to KPIX 5 about the new strain of coronavirus from China and how and why three major U.S. international airports began to screen for the novel virus in passengers from Wuhan, an interior Chinese province.
