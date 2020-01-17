Global  

Former Florida Attorney General Joins Trump's Defense Team

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi will be part of the defense for President Trump's Senate trial
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi Joins Trump’s Defense Team

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has been part of President Donald Trump’s...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Here's Who Will Be On Trump's Impeachment Defense Team

Here's Who Will Be On Trump's Impeachment Defense TeamWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump's impeachment defense team is expected to include former Whitewater...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.comReuters



randyfraz

randyfraz RT @nypapajoe: If U Google Pam Bondi former Attorney General Bribed by Trump to Drop Trump U law suit u will be shocked, research under Flo… 3 minutes ago

fyre__storm

GMAZ RT @jdawsey1: Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general who now works in the White House, will also be presenting on Trump's behalf, p… 7 minutes ago


President Donald Trump Getting Impeachment Defense Team In Place [Video]President Donald Trump Getting Impeachment Defense Team In Place

President Donald Trump added two high-profile attorneys to his impeachment defense team, but before opening statements can start, Senators must finalize the rules; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published

Trump’s Impeachment Legal Team Comes Together [Video]Trump’s Impeachment Legal Team Comes Together

President Donald Trump’s legal team for his upcoming impeachment trial includes controversial defense attorney Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:55Published

