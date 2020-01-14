Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Former Rep. Chris Collins Sentenced To 26 Months In Prison

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Former Rep. Chris Collins Sentenced To 26 Months In Prison

Former Rep. Chris Collins Sentenced To 26 Months In Prison

​Collins pleaded guilty to making false statements and conspiracy to commit securities fraud.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

DOJ Recommends 'Top End' Sentence For Former Rep. Chris Collins

DOJ Recommends 'Top End' Sentence For Former Rep. Chris CollinsWatch VideoOn Monday, the Department of Justice suggested that former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins receive...
Newsy - Published

Chris Collins, former GOP rep, sentenced to 26 months in prison over securities fraud

A federal judge on Friday sentenced former Rep. Chris Collins of New York to 26 months in...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

phillis_randy

randyphillis RT @jaketapper: Former Rep Chris Collins, R-NY, has been sentenced to 26 months in prison for insider trading charges. Judge Vernon Broderi… 3 seconds ago

WolfMyers3

Wolf Myers RT @TheDailyEdge: Former @GOP Rep. Chris Collins—sentenced to 26 months for securities fraud—becomes 14th Trump associate to be sent to pri… 21 seconds ago

bennyschu

Ben Schumacher RT @kylegriffin1: Breaking: A judge has sentenced former Republican Rep. Chris Collins, an early and staunch ally of Trump, to 26 months in… 32 seconds ago

COGELinfo

COGEL Ex-congressman Chris Collins sentenced to 2 years on insider-trading, false-statements charges https://t.co/fs9imTAT1u 36 seconds ago

JPeggyjo

peggy RT @HuffPostPol: BREAKING: A judge has sentenced former Rep. Chris Collins, an early and staunch ally of President Donald Trump, to 26 mont… 40 seconds ago

PaulaRobinett1

PD Robinett #RESIST! 🇺🇸 RT @joncoopertweets: Former GOP Rep. Chris Collins sentenced to over two years in federal prison for insider trading #LockHimUp https://t… 44 seconds ago

Crazy8ADELLA

ADELLA GARNER RT @WisePaxCat: Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison https://t.co/W185oMqPYf 46 seconds ago

judyluis

judy aldridge RT @CNNPolitics: Former Rep. Chris Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison in insider trading case https://t.co/jLC2xWNoEY https://t.co/sv… 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Congressman Chris Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison [Video]Former Congressman Chris Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison

Collins appeared before United States District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan Friday afternoon, he was sentenced to 26 months in prison concurrently on two different charges, one year supervised..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:14Published

Former Rep. Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison [Video]Former Rep. Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison

Chris Collins, a former U.S. congressman from New York who was an early backer of President Donald Trump, was sentenced to 26 months in prison and fined $200,000 on Friday after pleading guilty to..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.