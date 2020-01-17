Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Police: Body Of Missing Woman Found In Car At Bottom Of Salem River

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Police: Body Of Missing Woman Found In Car At Bottom Of Salem RiverKimberly Davis reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ClassisOdisha

classic1 RT @otvnews: Body of a missing woman exhumed from a forest in #Sambalpur in presence of Magistrate & forensic team; earlier, police had arr… 2 minutes ago

otvnews

OTV Body of a missing woman exhumed from a forest in #Sambalpur in presence of Magistrate & forensic team; earlier, pol… https://t.co/C2sOUaUyrx 27 minutes ago

ChetanP93922682

Chetan Patel RT @CBCToronto: Body found in Brampton is missing Toronto woman Heeral Patel, police say https://t.co/BLTMoHHpLb https://t.co/VOKB5f6JyJ 2 hours ago

MonicaAldanaN

Monica RT @News12NJ: Remains identified. https://t.co/0TWbvxssYZ 9 hours ago

Alexissxxoo

Alexis RT @6abc: UPDATE: Sources tell Action News authorities have positively identified the body of an 18-year-old woman found in a plastic bin a… 10 hours ago

BabaBooooey

Bob A Booey 🇺🇸 Police: Body found in Salem River was woman missing since 2014 https://t.co/Q89HYQjOJy 11 hours ago

News12NJ

News12NJ Remains identified. https://t.co/0TWbvxssYZ 11 hours ago

catholland

Cat Holland RT @DavidCaltabiano: BREAKING: police identify the body as missing teen Jaelynn Alston. #azfamily https://t.co/0xI6YYPIPV 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police: Body Of Maple Shade Woman Missing For Nearly 6 Years Found In Submerged Car [Video]Police: Body Of Maple Shade Woman Missing For Nearly 6 Years Found In Submerged Car

Police say the remains of Vanessa Smallwood were found in the Salem River.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:21Published

Human Remains Found Inside Car Submerged In Salem River, New Jersey State Police Say [Video]Human Remains Found Inside Car Submerged In Salem River, New Jersey State Police Say

New Jersey State Police say human remains were found in a car submerged in the Salem River. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.