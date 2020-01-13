Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Phoebe Waller-Bridge wanted to book plane tickets for her Golden Globes

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Phoebe Waller-Bridge wanted to book plane tickets for her Golden Globes

Phoebe Waller-Bridge wanted to book plane tickets for her Golden Globes

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has admitted she was considering booking plane tickets just for her Golden Globes gongs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Phoebe Waller-Bridge wanted to book plane tickets for her Golden Globes #PhoebeWallerBridge #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/yTMoD4Vne3 2 hours ago

thismethere

J Squared Told my hairstylist that I wanted my hair to look like Phoebe Waller Bridge's and she said "but her hair isn't bush… https://t.co/oFnlIGA72S 3 days ago

ChristieeeMisty

Christie ✨ So I just met Phoebe Waller Bridge in LA and quickly thanked her for donating her gala dress to bushfire relief in… https://t.co/uB3ef3ACWL 3 days ago

Spooplet

Spoopy Mallow RT @Louiseemcee: First go at digital painting since I graduated, cause 1) I wanted to try out Procreate and 2) I just have SO MUCH time for… 6 days ago

itsnicholavo

Nichola Vo "I knew I wanted the second series to be about hope when the first was about cynicism… and if the first series was… https://t.co/9rMVHMvD12 1 week ago

hathawayozera

sofia. ✵ RT @knighvely: “i wanted the second series to be about hope when the first series was all about cynicism... and if the first series was all… 1 week ago

knighvely

mary crawley “i wanted the second series to be about hope when the first series was all about cynicism... and if the first serie… https://t.co/mPWqTX0VUA 1 week ago

Indust_Scripts

Industrial Scripts® I’ve always wanted to work for, like “Assume your audience is cleverer than you,” rather than the other way around… https://t.co/9kva26s1zc 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stars arrive for Critics' Choice Awards on eve of Oscar noms announcement [Video]Stars arrive for Critics' Choice Awards on eve of Oscar noms announcement

Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh, Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger, Saoirse Ronan, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lupita Nyong'o and "The Farewell" director Lulu Wang just some of the stars out in Santa Monica.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:04Published

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's surprising thanks to Jennifer Lopez [Video]Phoebe Waller-Bridge's surprising thanks to Jennifer Lopez

Phoebe Waller-Bridge surprisingly thanked Jennifer Lopez for inspiring 'Fleabag' at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday (01.12..20).

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.