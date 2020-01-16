Global  

Migrant caravan: Forced to seek asylum in Guatemala

Mexico is deploying hundreds of soldiers to its Guatemalan border in an effort to block a surge of migrants and refugees trying to reach the United States.
More than 2,000 Honduran migrants and asylum seekers leave for US, despite expected obstacles on route and at borders.

Guatemala's new president faces an early test of his ability to impose migration controls sought by Washington as a caravan of hundreds of people left neighboring Honduras on Wednesday, aiming to cross..

