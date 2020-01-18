Volunteers Start 72 Hours Of Service In Honor Of Martin Luther King Jr. Day now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:28s - Published Volunteers Start 72 Hours Of Service In Honor Of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Volunteers in Brooklyn are celebrating the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday this weekend by giving back; CBSN New York's Nick Caloway reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this