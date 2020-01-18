Tulsa Hosts It's Fourth Annual Women's March

Believe in equal rights forall people the LGBTQcommunity, and racialequality."GREEN COUNTRY CITIZENSFIGHTING FOR EQUAL RIGHTS..TODAY... HUNDREDS COMINGTOGETHER FOR THE CITY'SFOURTH ANNUAL WOMEN'S MARCH.TWO WORKS FOR YOU'S TATIANNATAYLOR EXPLAINS WHY THISCAUSE IS AT THE HEARTS OFMANY.Ashley Ignacio//Local TribalMember "It's just a hugeepidemic that affects alltribes." ASHLEY IGNACIOEXPERIENCED HER FIRST WOMENSMARCH TODAY INDOWNTOWN TULSA.

FIGHTING FORA CAUSE SHE BELIEVES ISUNDERREPRESENTED IN THEMEDIA.Ashley Ignacio//Local TribalMember T "We fell like thejustice system can dobetter.

The only way theycan do better is if peopleare aware.

But if nothing isbeing done, then you knowthe tribal police needhelp." SHE SAYS INDIGENOUSPEOPLE ARE GOING MISSING,AND SHE BELIEVES NOTHING ISBEING DONE ABOUT IT.Ashley Ignacio "We are heretoday to represent ourstolen sisters.

We like tocall them our missing andmurdered indigenous women.So they can't be here, theycan't speak.

So we are hereto represent them."' BUTASHLEY WAS JUST ONE OF MANYAT THE MARCH.

FIGHTING FORMULTIPLE CAUSES.Penny Painter and JimmyBlack "We've come to thewomen's march since it'sinception and I reallybelieve that we need to getout and vote.

To make surepeople are involved." PENNYBROUGHT HER GRANDDAUGHTER TOTHE MARCH FOR HER FIRSTTIME.Penny Painter and JimmyBlack "We want to start heroff and make her getinvolved in everything thatmakes a difference." AND FORPEOPLE LIKE KIM, IT'S ABOUTTHE HISTORY.Kim Curtis//Mom ofThree/Tulsa Resident "Thepain, the violence, thethings that have happened inthe past can propel us tomake changes right where weare.

With the people who arelike us and who aredifferent from us." INTULSA, I'M TATIANNA TAYLOR 2WORKS FOR YOU.