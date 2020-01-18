Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tulsa Hosts It's Fourth Annual Women's March

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
Tulsa Hosts It's Fourth Annual Women's MarchTulsa Hosts It's Fourth Annual Women's March
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tulsa Hosts It's Fourth Annual Women's March

Believe in equal rights forall people the LGBTQcommunity, and racialequality."GREEN COUNTRY CITIZENSFIGHTING FOR EQUAL RIGHTS..TODAY... HUNDREDS COMINGTOGETHER FOR THE CITY'SFOURTH ANNUAL WOMEN'S MARCH.TWO WORKS FOR YOU'S TATIANNATAYLOR EXPLAINS WHY THISCAUSE IS AT THE HEARTS OFMANY.Ashley Ignacio//Local TribalMember "It's just a hugeepidemic that affects alltribes." ASHLEY IGNACIOEXPERIENCED HER FIRST WOMENSMARCH TODAY INDOWNTOWN TULSA.

FIGHTING FORA CAUSE SHE BELIEVES ISUNDERREPRESENTED IN THEMEDIA.Ashley Ignacio//Local TribalMember T "We fell like thejustice system can dobetter.

The only way theycan do better is if peopleare aware.

But if nothing isbeing done, then you knowthe tribal police needhelp." SHE SAYS INDIGENOUSPEOPLE ARE GOING MISSING,AND SHE BELIEVES NOTHING ISBEING DONE ABOUT IT.Ashley Ignacio "We are heretoday to represent ourstolen sisters.

We like tocall them our missing andmurdered indigenous women.So they can't be here, theycan't speak.

So we are hereto represent them."' BUTASHLEY WAS JUST ONE OF MANYAT THE MARCH.

FIGHTING FORMULTIPLE CAUSES.Penny Painter and JimmyBlack "We've come to thewomen's march since it'sinception and I reallybelieve that we need to getout and vote.

To make surepeople are involved." PENNYBROUGHT HER GRANDDAUGHTER TOTHE MARCH FOR HER FIRSTTIME.Penny Painter and JimmyBlack "We want to start heroff and make her getinvolved in everything thatmakes a difference." AND FORPEOPLE LIKE KIM, IT'S ABOUTTHE HISTORY.Kim Curtis//Mom ofThree/Tulsa Resident "Thepain, the violence, thethings that have happened inthe past can propel us tomake changes right where weare.

With the people who arelike us and who aredifferent from us." INTULSA, I'M TATIANNA TAYLOR 2WORKS FOR YOU.



Recent related news from verified sources

'A rapist in your path' anthem sets defiant tone at Women's March

Thousands march around the White House and perform Chilean feminist anthem at fourth annual Women's...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hundreds gather downtown for Tucson Women's March 2020 [Video]Hundreds gather downtown for Tucson Women's March 2020

Women and their allies gathered across the united states for the fourth annual Women's March Saturday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:56Published

Thousands Take To NYC Streets For 2020 Women's March [Video]Thousands Take To NYC Streets For 2020 Women's March

Women took to the streets coast to coast Saturday for the fourth annual Women's March; TV 10/55's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.