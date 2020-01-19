Biden wants Sanders' campaign to bring down fake video

Democratic presidential candidate Joe BIden accused Bernide Sanders’ campaign of a “doctored” video.

The video shows Biden supporting the privatization of Social Security.

According to Reuters, he’s looking for the Sanders campaign to disown it.

Biden reiterated that he doesn’t want to cut the government-run retirement and disability program.

If the video is watched in its fullest, viewers can see Viden was mocking the idea of privatizing Social Security.