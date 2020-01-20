Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sitaram Yechury slams Centre over CDS Gen Rawat's 'deradicalisation' remark

Sitaram Yechury slams Centre over CDS Gen Rawat's 'deradicalisation' remark

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
Sitaram Yechury slams Centre over CDS Gen Rawat's 'deradicalisation' remark

Sitaram Yechury slams Centre over CDS Gen Rawat's 'deradicalisation' remark

Left leader Sitaram Yechury targeted the Central government.

Yechury cited Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat’s recent comment to target govt.

Yechury asked govt to 'come clean' on 'deradicalisation camps'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sameer69384415

Sameer_Maddy RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | Sr CPI (M) leader @SitaramYechury slams the Centre. 'It is becoming increasingly clear that BJP & Modi whip up p… 4 days ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW #Breaking | Sr CPI (M) leader @SitaramYechury slams the Centre. 'It is becoming increasingly clear that BJP & Modi… https://t.co/pj8EkqK0ij 4 days ago

rss_sudhir

Sudhir Mahajan RT @republic: Sitaram Yechury alleges complicity of Centre in repeated shootings, slams hate speech https://t.co/aRnVaPeDNk 5 days ago

republic

Republic Sitaram Yechury alleges complicity of Centre in repeated shootings, slams hate speech https://t.co/aRnVaPeDNk 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.