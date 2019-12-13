Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy Govt introduces 3-Capital bill in Assembly,Cabinet clears proposal

DESPITE PROTESTS JAGAN MOHAN REDDY IS DETERMINED TO GIVE SHAPE TO HIS DREAM OF 3 CAPITALS IN THE STATE OF ANDHRA PRADESH AS HIS GOVERNMENT ON MONDAY INTRODUCED THE BILL IN ANDHRA PRADESH ASSEMBLY AFTER THE STATE CABINET CLEARED THE PROPOSAL TO CREATE 3 STATE CAPITALS -AMRAVATI, VISAKHAPATNAM, AND KURNOOL.

THE RULING YSR GOVERNMENT PLANS TO SET UP A LEGISLATIVE CAPITAL IN AMARAVATI, EXECUTIVE OR A SECRETARIAT IN VISAKHAPATNAM AND JUDICIAL IN KURNOOL.