The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco Outran Death As She Set Herself On Fire



Tweets about this The Sun Showbiz The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco sets fire to hair in horror accident on set of The Flight Attendant https://t.co/W1YnRg2Itf 10 hours ago The Sun TV The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco sets fire to hair in horror accident on set of The Flight Attendant https://t.co/3TQXmfRuHC 12 hours ago InStyle Decor Houston Kaley Cuoco (Big Bang Theory) Palm Lamp $1950 Available From https://t.co/0txaEK1AKB Hollywood Enjoy https://t.co/Mnyag1BZtQ 14 hours ago ISDDesigners Kaley Cuoco (Big Bang Theory) Palm Lamp $1950 Available From https://t.co/IHW4Yrx1Tp Hollywood Enjoy https://t.co/pk1RBCfb7q 14 hours ago Sweet Princess 💋 RT @Conielle_: OMG I’ve just post about wanting Conielle to be back because I want D to celebrate with her LA friends and LMAO I guess they… 16 hours ago The Big Bang Theory The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco set fire to hair in horror accident on filming break from The Flight A - The Sun https://t.co/qFIJCFsxud 17 hours ago The Irish Sun The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco sets fire to hair in horror accident on set of The Flight Attendant https://t.co/yHBKWuH8Ob 19 hours ago Yahoo Philippines The Big Bang Theory star was approached by a stranger who attempted to extinguish the flames, only for her to think… https://t.co/rCSSsih2hP 1 day ago