Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lev Parnas Asks AG William Barr To Recuse Himself From Investigation

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Lev Parnas Asks AG William Barr To Recuse Himself From Investigation

Lev Parnas Asks AG William Barr To Recuse Himself From Investigation

Parnas' legal counsel argues there would be a "conflict of interest" if Barr is involved in their client's criminal case.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lev Parnas accuses AG William Barr of conflict of interest, seeks special prosecutor

Lev Parnas, the ex-ally of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, accuses Attorney General William Barr of...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MicheleneBerkey

Michelene Berkey RT @Tom_Winter: NEW: Lev Parnas' attorney has written to Attorney General William Barr requesting that the AG recuse himself from the Parna… 21 minutes ago

Keihud

Keith Hudson Lev Parnas Asks Barr to Recuse Himself From Criminal Case - The New York Times https://t.co/e2zBznkWXW 49 minutes ago

FUNNAGAN

BRIAN FUNNAGAN RT @SafetyPinDaily: Parnas asks Attorney General William Barr to recuse himself from investigation || Via: CNN https://t.co/YyfaGfd5lj 1 hour ago

youngbellkydems

Bell County KY Young Dems RT @CNNPolitics: Lev Parnas asks Attorney General William Barr to recuse himself from the investigation in connection with the prosecution… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Parnas Dishes On Donald [Video]Parnas Dishes On Donald

The associate of Rudy Giuliani has given a bombshell interview on TV, directly implicated President Donald Trump in the plot to force Ukraine to smear Joe Biden.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.