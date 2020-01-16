Lev Parnas Asks AG William Barr To Recuse Himself From Investigation 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:18s - Published Lev Parnas Asks AG William Barr To Recuse Himself From Investigation Parnas' legal counsel argues there would be a "conflict of interest" if Barr is involved in their client's criminal case.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Lev Parnas accuses AG William Barr of conflict of interest, seeks special prosecutor Lev Parnas, the ex-ally of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, accuses Attorney General William Barr of...

USATODAY.com - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Michelene Berkey RT @Tom_Winter: NEW: Lev Parnas' attorney has written to Attorney General William Barr requesting that the AG recuse himself from the Parna… 21 minutes ago Keith Hudson Lev Parnas Asks Barr to Recuse Himself From Criminal Case - The New York Times https://t.co/e2zBznkWXW 49 minutes ago BRIAN FUNNAGAN RT @SafetyPinDaily: Parnas asks Attorney General William Barr to recuse himself from investigation || Via: CNN https://t.co/YyfaGfd5lj 1 hour ago Bell County KY Young Dems RT @CNNPolitics: Lev Parnas asks Attorney General William Barr to recuse himself from the investigation in connection with the prosecution… 2 hours ago