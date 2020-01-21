Global  

Viral outbreak's confirmed cases soar as China confirms human transmission

Viral outbreak's confirmed cases soar as China confirms human transmission

Viral outbreak's confirmed cases soar as China confirms human transmission

Cases of novel coronavirus infection in China have tripled over the weekend, sparking global concerns about an outbreak.
What's new today in the China virus outbreak

About 450 cases of a new viral respiratory illness have been confirmed in China and elsewhere since...
SeattlePI.com - Published

News24.com | China says virus spreading between humans as WHO set to meet

China has confirmed cases of human-to-human transmission in the outbreak of a new SARS-like virus as...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Terra Daily



Melissa RT @CBSEveningNews: The mysterious viral outbreak that began in Central China is now spreading to other countries, heightening concern amon… 3 hours ago


Wall Street pulls back on virus outbreak worries [Video]Wall Street pulls back on virus outbreak worries

Wall Street fell Tuesday as a viral outbreak from China found its way to U.S. shores and the International Monetary Fund lowered its global economic growth forecast. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published

China virus fears grow, human transmission confirmed [Video]China virus fears grow, human transmission confirmed

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China climbed on Tuesday, as authorities reported a surge in new cases, with fears that hundreds of millions of people traveling for the Lunar New Year..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:31Published

