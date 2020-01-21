Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

These train cart classrooms are saving hundreds of students from illiteracy in southern India

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:17s - Published < > Embed
These train cart classrooms are saving hundreds of students from illiteracy in southern India

These train cart classrooms are saving hundreds of students from illiteracy in southern India

These train cart classrooms have saved hundreds of students from illiteracy after their government-run school failed to provide proper infrastructure and permanent buildings.

A concerning drop in the number of students attending the government-run primary school Ashokapuram in Mysore of Karnataka, southern India, compelled South Western Railway to come forward in collaboration with school management to construct classrooms using train carts that were deemed unfit for railway usage.

The footage, recorded on Monday (January 20), shows students studying inside the train compartments which are said to be the "first-ever" of their kind in India and worldwide.

The classroom is seen equipped with proper lighting and fans, with open windows for better ventilation.

The classrooms are also refurbished with stairways and brightly painted exteriors.

One of the officials from South Western Railways, who wishes to remain unidentified, said: “At present, the school has 60 students, many from below the poverty line, and four teachers.

“We have managed to construct this project at the low cost of INR 50000 (700 GBP).” According to local media, the newly developed classrooms have drawn students back to attend their regular classes in this new and creative environment.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.