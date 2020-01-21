These train cart classrooms are saving hundreds of students from illiteracy in southern India

These train cart classrooms have saved hundreds of students from illiteracy after their government-run school failed to provide proper infrastructure and permanent buildings.

A concerning drop in the number of students attending the government-run primary school Ashokapuram in Mysore of Karnataka, southern India, compelled South Western Railway to come forward in collaboration with school management to construct classrooms using train carts that were deemed unfit for railway usage.

The footage, recorded on Monday (January 20), shows students studying inside the train compartments which are said to be the "first-ever" of their kind in India and worldwide.

The classroom is seen equipped with proper lighting and fans, with open windows for better ventilation.

The classrooms are also refurbished with stairways and brightly painted exteriors.

One of the officials from South Western Railways, who wishes to remain unidentified, said: “At present, the school has 60 students, many from below the poverty line, and four teachers.

“We have managed to construct this project at the low cost of INR 50000 (700 GBP).” According to local media, the newly developed classrooms have drawn students back to attend their regular classes in this new and creative environment.