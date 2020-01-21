Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince Harry Arrives In Canada

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Prince Harry Arrives In Canada

Prince Harry Arrives In Canada

Britain’s Prince Harry has arrived in Canada to join his wife Meghan as the couple prepares for a new life.

Harry was shown arriving on Vancouver Island, just days after agreeing to the Queen's terms surrounding his new role.

Harry and Megan reached an arrangement with Queen Elizabeth and senior royals that outlines their new life.

The couple that will leave behind their royal roles to seek an independent future.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry arrives Canada to start royal transition

Harry’s wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and the couple’s 8-month-old son Archie returned to...
Premium Times Nigeria - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaSifyIndiaTimesCTV NewsE! OnlineUSATODAY.comAceShowbizFOXNews.com


Prince Harry Touches Down in Canada to Reunite with Meghan & Archie!

Prince Harry steps off a plane at Vancouver International Airport on late Monday night (January 20)...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •SifyIndiaTimesReutersCTV NewsCBC.caE! OnlineUSATODAY.comAceShowbizFOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

g17714225

غيوض العتيبي RT @SkyNews: Prince Harry has arrived in Canada to join Meghan and son Archie, after agreeing a deal to step back as senior royals. The Du… 24 minutes ago

bonifaciopepe

Nelson Day One in Canada: Harry, Meghan threaten legal action against paparazzi outside home https://t.co/w8jX1Muy3n 1 hour ago

Coz_trouble

Ntate Lephodisa👮🏾👮🏾👮🏾 RT @TRAVELUPDATERSA: Prince Harry Arrives in Canada to Join Meghan Markle and Start New Chapter Away From Royal Life https://t.co/0YFxNP1JXr 1 hour ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Prince Harry arrives in Canada to start new chapter with Meghan https://t.co/SDHLkhgaGV https://t.co/5FBxnaknP8 1 hour ago

Problem_Bear

Maris Otter #Youcanrunbutyoucanthide Day 1 in Canada: Harry, Meghan threaten legal action against paparazzi outside B.C. home https://t.co/6hUeQIDvtB 3 hours ago

TPE_connect

www.THEPIGEONEXPRESS.com Prince Harry arrives in Canada to reunite with Meghan and Archie after giving up "Royal" life.. #Canada #Vancouver… https://t.co/6LnaEZsVAk 3 hours ago

jonesj

Joseph Jones Day one act for the remittance royal in BC? … Issue threat … Harry feels harried so fast 😜 even with all that ne… https://t.co/j6TkYmKhbF 3 hours ago

yulejacks2010

carrie RT @Waynetipsy: #MeghanMarkle is all smiles while carrying Archie and walking her two dogs in Vancouver- as Prince Harry finally arrives in… 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

A 'Victorian' life for Harry and Meghan [Video]A "Victorian" life for Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and wife Meghan have settled, for now, into a seaside home near the most royal of Canadian cities - Victoria, British Columbia, named after the queen who reigned until 1901, during a great..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:25Published

Harry and Meghan's 'Sussex Royal' Trademark Challenged [Video]Harry and Meghan's 'Sussex Royal' Trademark Challenged

Objections have been filed against The Duke and Duchess of Sussex trademarking the name “Sussex Royal.” Buzz60’s TC Newman has the details on how Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s plans may be..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.