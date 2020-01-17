Martin Luther King III Unsure if Donald Trump's MLK Day Tweets Are 'Accurate'

Martin Luther King III Unsure if Donald Trump's MLK Day Tweets Are 'Accurate' On Tuesday, King appeared on CNN where he addressed Donald Trump's tweets about his economic record.

Donald Trump, via Twitter Donald Trump, via Twitter King said that he doesn't know if the president's claims are "accurate" in light of the conditions of many African-American communities.

Martin Luther King III, via CNN Martin Luther King III, via CNN Martin Luther King III, via CNN According to CNN Business, unemployment among Black Americans fell to a record low 5.5 percent in August 2019.