Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

McConnell vows to block any early votes on Trump trial witnesses

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
McConnell vows to block any early votes on Trump trial witnesses

McConnell vows to block any early votes on Trump trial witnesses

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he would move to set aside any efforts by Democrats to force an early vote on subpoenaing witnesses and documents during afternoon proceedings in President Donald Trump&apos;s impeachment trial.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ex-Senator Jeff Flake's advice to Republicans ahead of impeachment trial

As the impeachment trial of President Trump gets underway this week, Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
CBS News - Published

Senate impeachment timetable at a glance

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to seek a speedy impeachment trial of President Donald...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Schumer: McConnell wants to 'cover up' for Trump [Video]Schumer: McConnell wants to 'cover up' for Trump

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of rigging U.S. President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial with proposed rules that would prevent witnesses from..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:49Published

Schumer: McConnell wants to 'cover up' for Trump [Video]Schumer: McConnell wants to 'cover up' for Trump

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of rigging U.S. President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial with proposed rules that would prevent witnesses from..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.