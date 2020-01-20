McConnell vows to block any early votes on Trump trial witnesses 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:01s - Published McConnell vows to block any early votes on Trump trial witnesses U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he would move to set aside any efforts by Democrats to force an early vote on subpoenaing witnesses and documents during afternoon proceedings in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

