Supreme Court declines to fast-track Obamacare appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a bid by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and 20 Democratic-led states to fast-track consideration of their appeal seeking a definitive ruling whether the Obamacare healthcare law violates the U.S. Constitution. Lisa Bernhard has more.