N. Korea says no longer bound by nuclear pledge 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:53s - Published N. Korea says no longer bound by nuclear pledge North Korea on Tuesday said the United States ignored its year-end deadline for nuclear talks, and therefore it no longer felt bound by commitments, which included a halt to its nuclear testing and the firing of inter-continental ballistic missiles. Colette Luke has more.

