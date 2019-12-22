Global  

N. Korea says no longer bound by nuclear pledge

N. Korea says no longer bound by nuclear pledge

N. Korea says no longer bound by nuclear pledge

North Korea on Tuesday said the United States ignored its year-end deadline for nuclear talks, and therefore it no longer felt bound by commitments, which included a halt to its nuclear testing and the firing of inter-continental ballistic missiles.

Colette Luke has more.
