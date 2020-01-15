U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, the House Democrat leading the impeachment case against President Donald Trump, and White House counsel Pat Cipollone argued their points for and against removing the president from office.



Recent related videos from verified sources Schiff, Trump's lawyer make initial cases to Senate U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, the House Democrat leading the impeachment case against President Donald Trump, and White House counsel Pat Cipollone argued their points for and against removing the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:09Published 15 hours ago 'An impeachment that will last forever': Pelosi U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said 'time has been our friend in all of this because it has yielded incriminating evidence'. She also announced the team of seven.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:44Published 1 week ago