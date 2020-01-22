Global  

Saudi's crown prince denies Bezos phone hacking

On Wednesday Saudi's crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman refuted allegations that he hacked Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos' phone.

Libby Hogan reports.
Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman hit back at reports he tried to hack the phone of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

On Wednesday (January 22) the prince denied the allegations calling the claim 'absurd.'

A Tuesday (January 21) report in the Guardian said the billionaire's phone was hacked in 2018 after receiving a WhatsApp message.

The newspaper cited sources who say that message contained a malicious file and came from an account used by Saudi's crown prince.

In a tweet, Saudi's U.S. embassy called for an investigation into the hacking claims. Amazon declined to comment.

The reports come after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist - and Washington Post columnist.

Bezos owns the Post and he has alluded to the Saudi government's displeasure of the newspaper's coverage of Khashoggi's murder.

Bezos' security chief has accused the Saudi government of accessing private information from Bezos' phone.

He said they accessed text messages with Lauren Sanchez, a former television anchor.

Last year, the National Enquirer tabloid published photos of them together and intimate text messages.

Saudi Arabia has said it had nothing to do with the reporting.



