Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Syria > At least 12 killed in Russia-led air raids near Syria's Aleppo

At least 12 killed in Russia-led air raids near Syria's Aleppo

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
At least 12 killed in Russia-led air raids near Syria's Aleppo

At least 12 killed in Russia-led air raids near Syria's Aleppo

Family of eight, including six children, among those killed by air attack in Syria, according to residents.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Syria war: Rebel-held Idlib 'hit by 200 air strikes in three days'

US special envoy says the air raids were carried out by the Syrian government and its ally Russia.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewsEnergy27

News Energy RT @NewsEnergy27: #Russia-At least 13 killed at a gold mine in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk. 4 hours ago

Xiomara_Araujo

Xiomara Araujo RT @USAmbUN: Russia and the Assad regime continue their savage assault on the innocent people of #Idlib. At least 10 killed, including chil… 12 hours ago

MendiolaGrandma

My Info RT @ABCWorldNews: DEADLY ROOF COLLAPSE: Dramatic aerial footage over St. Petersburg, Russia, shows the moment a roof collapsed at a hockey… 18 hours ago

DJVinTO

Deborah Villeneuve Does anyone really b/l Trump wouldn’t have someone killed to protect himself?! He would bump off his spawn if it me… https://t.co/Ke3HTdaBfh 1 day ago

ABCWorldNews

World News Tonight DEADLY ROOF COLLAPSE: Dramatic aerial footage over St. Petersburg, Russia, shows the moment a roof collapsed at a h… https://t.co/Q3MCis6iM0 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Syria military offensive drives humanitarian crisis in north [Video]Syria military offensive drives humanitarian crisis in north

Air raids and fighting in northwest Syria have displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:51Published

Hundreds of thousands flee Syria's Idlib air raids [Video]Hundreds of thousands flee Syria's Idlib air raids

At least 21 civilians have been killed in attacks by Syrian forces backed by Russian airpower in recent days.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.