At least 12 killed in Russia-led air raids near Syria's Aleppo 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:11s - Published At least 12 killed in Russia-led air raids near Syria's Aleppo Family of eight, including six children, among those killed by air attack in Syria, according to residents.

Recent related news from verified sources Syria war: Rebel-held Idlib 'hit by 200 air strikes in three days' US special envoy says the air raids were carried out by the Syrian government and its ally Russia.

