Senate passes impeachment rules overnight

Senate passes impeachment rules overnight

Senate passes impeachment rules overnight

After hours of debate, the stage is set for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
Democrats blast McConnell's rules for Trump impeachment trial in Senate

Democrats on Tuesday blasted the top Senate Republican's proposed rules for U.S. President Donald...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNYTimes.comSeattle Times


Senate Impeachment Trial Begins With Fight Over Rules

Before the House prosecution team makes the case about the two articles of impeachment against...
NPR - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Democrats And Republicans Face Off Over Rules For Impeachment Trial [Video]Democrats And Republicans Face Off Over Rules For Impeachment Trial

Katherine Johnson reports on Republican majority denying amendments to impeachment trial rules Tuesday (1-21-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:48Published

Senate rejects bid for documents in Trump impeachment trial [Video]Senate rejects bid for documents in Trump impeachment trial

The Republican-controlled Senate blocked a Democratic bid to force the White House to produce more documents and evidence on Tuesday, in a sign the third impeachment trial in U.S. history could proceed..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:17Published

