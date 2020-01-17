Global  

Bernie Sanders Leads the Democratic Race for President in New National Poll

Bernie Sanders Leads the Democratic Race for President in New National Poll

Bernie Sanders becomes the latest candidate to challenge Joe Biden’s front-runner status in the Democratic primary, topping the former Vice President in a new poll.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders, Biden battle for lead in new national polls

Two new national surveys released Wednesday point to the race for the Democratic presidential...
FOXNews.com - Published

Bernie Sanders-Joe Biden neck-and-neck in Democratic nomination race

Democrat contender for the presidential nomination, Senator Bernie Sanders has caught up with former...
SBS - Published


ASampleLIfeXO

Mike Langille RT @PeterSchiff: According to a just released CNN national poll for the 1st time Bernie Sanders now leads the pack to win the Democratic pr… 9 seconds ago

michelleonken

MisShelly RT @JordanUhl: Senator @BernieSanders leads Trump by the widest margin of all the candidates in the Democratic Party's 2020 race when Ameri… 6 minutes ago

mcshanemusic

Brian McShane RT @thecentersquare: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leads the field of contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to a n… 26 minutes ago

davelawson35

david andrew lawson RT @FromSteveHowell: Since CNN still can't bring itself to say it: SANDERS LEADS DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL RACE. Bernie doesn't 'join' Bid… 37 minutes ago

thecentersquare

The Center Square Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leads the field of contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to… https://t.co/61sl0jtRW1 39 minutes ago

tates5a

TRANSform RT @RedBeretsM4All: @People4Bernie @CNNSotu @CNN @BernieSanders @JoeBiden “Overall, 27% of registered voters who are Democrats or Democrati… 39 minutes ago


Keller @ Large: A Sanders Lead Might Be The Start Of Something Bit - Or It Might Spark A Backlash [Video]Keller @ Large: A Sanders Lead Might Be The Start Of Something Bit - Or It Might Spark A Backlash

Bernie Sanders is now in a statistical tie with Joe Biden in a new poll of Democratic presidential candidates.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:06Published

Hillary Clinton walks back Sanders comments [Video]Hillary Clinton walks back Sanders comments

Hillary Clinton appeared to walk back comments she made about Bernie Sanders, after she refused to say whether she would endorse him if he captures the Democratic party's nomination. Yahaira Jacquez..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:34Published

