Boris Johnson: The Labour Party needs to change their tune

Jeremy Corbyn has accused Boris Johnson of not answering questions on Universal Credit during PMQs.

The Labour Party leader brought up concerns over the two-child limit, saying it had brought about more poverty in the UK.

Boris Johnson retorted back by saying Labour needed to 'change their tune'.
