Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gaganyaan mission: ISRO gets ready for manned mission to space| OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
Gaganyaan mission: ISRO gets ready for manned mission to space| OneIndia News

Gaganyaan mission: ISRO gets ready for manned mission to space| OneIndia News

The Indian Space Research Organisation has short-listed 4 astronauts to go to space on the manned mission dubbed Gaganyaan that is set for a 2022 launch.

But before that a half humanoid 'woman' will be the first Indian to go to space on an entirely Desi mission.

The half humanoid Vyommitra will be sent to space by ISRO in a series of test flights ahead of India's maiden space mission.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Gaganyaan Mission is on schedule’: ISRO Chief K Sivan [Video]‘Gaganyaan Mission is on schedule’: ISRO Chief K Sivan

ISRO Chief K Sivan spoke about the country’s upcoming Gaganyaan Mission.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:21Published

General MM Naravane says Army ready to take back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir| OneIndia News [Video]General MM Naravane says Army ready to take back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir| OneIndia News

Army Chief General MM Naravane said in his first media briefing after taking charge that the Force was prepared to bring Pakistan Occupied Kashmir back under India if so directed by the Parliament...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.