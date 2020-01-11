Gaganyaan mission: ISRO gets ready for manned mission to space| OneIndia News

The Indian Space Research Organisation has short-listed 4 astronauts to go to space on the manned mission dubbed Gaganyaan that is set for a 2022 launch.

But before that a half humanoid 'woman' will be the first Indian to go to space on an entirely Desi mission.

The half humanoid Vyommitra will be sent to space by ISRO in a series of test flights ahead of India's maiden space mission.