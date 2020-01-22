Global  

BTS Announces 2020 World Tour

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
BTS Announces 2020 World Tour The Map of the Soul Tour will take the band to North America, Europe, Canada, Korea and Japan.

The K-pop group also announced their next album, ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7,’ slated for a February 21 release.

The album’s first single, ‘Black Swan,’ was released over the weekend.

Fans can prepare to purchase tickets by registering for the BTS Global Official Fan Club or the verified general pre-sale.

The tour will kick off April 11 in Seoul and will end September 2 in Tokyo.
