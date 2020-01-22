BTS Announces 2020 World Tour
BTS Announces
2020 World Tour The Map of the Soul Tour will take
the band to North America, Europe,
Canada, Korea and Japan.
The K-pop group also announced their
next album, ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7,’
slated for a February 21 release.
The album’s first single, ‘Black Swan,’
was released over the weekend.
Fans can prepare to purchase tickets by
registering for the BTS Global Official Fan Club
or the verified general pre-sale.
The tour will kick off April 11 in Seoul
and will end September 2 in Tokyo.