Trump Hotel, Inaugural Committee Sued Over Allegations of Overpaying for Events, Throwing Private Parties with Nonprofit Funds

Two companies that control the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

And President Trump’s inaugural committee are being accused of overpaying for events held at the hotel and using nonprofit funds for parties.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
ursymoon

ursymoon RT @BY1959: The Washington Post: Trump inaugural committee improperly paid president's hotel $1 million, AG's lawsuit says - The. https://t… 10 seconds ago

PerlmanGerry

Gerry Perlman President Trump’s inaugural committee and his private business empire were hit with a lawsuit Wednesday alleging th… https://t.co/H5V97czD9X 15 seconds ago

CEHall13

C E Hall RT @MMineiro_CNS: BREAKING: D.C. Attorney General is suing the Trump inaugural committee claiming it violated the law by wasting approximat… 29 seconds ago

terabytnet

🌊 Shue☄ The Republic's Darkest Hour is Now ⚖ RT @KARAinFLA: “District law requires non-profits to use their funds for their stated public purpose, not to benefit private individuals or… 47 seconds ago

pleasemrsavery

Sylvia's Mother RT @KaraCalavera: District Of Columbia Sues Inaugural Committee For 'Grossly Overpaying' At Trump Hotel https://t.co/dUF7VZtdIi 1 minute ago

bextrex9437

Becca RT @SurvivingMyWay: Trump inaugural committee improperly paid president's hotel $1 million, AG's lawsuit says - The Washington Post https:/… 1 minute ago

kgentrykiki

Kim RT @ChrisLu44: Trump's 2017 inaugural committee may have violated its nonprofit status by overpaying for a ballroom at the Trump Hotel. Th… 2 minutes ago

robert_hove

Robert Hove RT @HenryLeerhenry: "grossly overpaying" for event space at the hotel to enrich the president's family during the 2017 inauguration. Distri… 2 minutes ago


DC Attorney General Reportedly Suing Trump Inaugural Committee Over Hotel Booking [Video]DC Attorney General Reportedly Suing Trump Inaugural Committee Over Hotel Booking

The Washington DC attorney general is reportedly suing President Trump’s inaugural committee over a hotel booking.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:39Published

