Uber to Let Drivers Choose Their Own Fares in New Test

Uber to Let Drivers Choose Their Own Fares in New Test

Uber to Let Drivers Choose Their Own Fares in New Test

Uber to Let Drivers Choose Their Own Fares in New Test The experiment allows drivers to increase fares compared to the base price set by the company.

It will include rides around California airports, including Sacramento and Palm Springs.

Uber's test is in response to new economy laws put in place by the state for gig workers.

Before Assembly Bill 5 took effect, Uber sued California, saying it was attacking the gig economy.

The company also said its business model would be hurt by making drivers official employees.

With the legislation in place as of January 1, Uber says product changes are now being made.

Uber, via CNET According to 'The Wall Street Journal,' Uber says it will let drivers also lower the base price in the future.
