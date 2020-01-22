Uber to Let Drivers Choose Their Own Fares in New Test
It will include rides around
California airports, including
Sacramento and Palm Springs.
Uber's test is in response to
new economy laws put in place
by the state for gig workers.
Before Assembly Bill 5 took effect, Uber sued California, saying it was attacking the gig economy.
The company also said its business model would
be hurt by making drivers official employees.
With the legislation in place as of January 1, Uber
says product changes are now being made.
Uber, via CNET According to 'The Wall Street Journal,' Uber says it
will let drivers also lower the base price in the future.